FORMER LEADERS OF the Social Democrats TDs Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have announced that they will not contest the next general election.

The pair made the announcement this morning saying it is time for a new generation to take over.

Party leader Holly Cairns described Murphy and Shortall as trailblazers in Irish politics.

“I can say that I would not be in politics were it not for Catherine and Róisín’s decision to set up the Social Democrats. Their commitment to public service, belief in the possibility of a fairer society and dedication to strictly adhering to social democratic principles were, and are, an inspiration to me and many others,” Cairns said.

The duo set up the Social Democrats in 2015 alongside then-Independent TD Stephen Donnelly.

Shortall has been a TD for Dublin North West for almost 32 years.

In a statement this morning she said her priority during that time has been representing her constituents and “actively contributing to public debate on national issues”.

“I have a strong belief in the power of politics as a force for good. Politics has enormous potential to make people’s lives better and to create a fairer and more progressive country. I have worked in furtherance of those goals over the course of my career,” she said.

Shortall added: “While I have decided to step down from frontline politics, I hope to continue to work to build on progress already made in the development of the Social Democrats party. I truly believe the Party can make a major contribution to creating a better Ireland for all.”

Murphy has been in politics for over 30 years and was first elected to the Dáil in 2005.

Murphy, a TD for Kildare North, said today she loves her job and has always had a deep passion for her work and “tackling the many pressing social, environmental, economic and governmental issues we still face.”

“While I am bowing out of representational politics, I will continue to work in whatever way I can to support Holly Cairns and the next generation in Kildare and elsewhere, in advocating for and delivering on a social democratic future,” Murphy said.