EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: The FAI has said a ‘series of historical abuse allegations‘ from 1990s have been made by female players

2. #THE BUDGET: Budget 2025 to be delivered a week early on 1 October

3. #ACROSS THE WATER: Voting has started in today’s UK general election – here’s what to watch out for

4. #COURTS: A man has been jailed for 11 years over ‘important logistical role’ flying €8.4 cocaine haul to midlands

5. #MONEY MISSPENT: Fund to cut children’s spinal surgery wait lists was not used as intended, says Martin