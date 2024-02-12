EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the continued bombing of Gaza’s city Rafah will “constitute war crime“.

2. #RECRUITMENT: Over 2,000 people applied to join the gardaí in the first competition since the age limit was extended last year.

3. #FUNERAL: The funeral of Matthew Healy (6), whose body was discovered in Waterford on Friday morning, will take place in Watergrasshill in Co Cork on Wednesday.

4. #COURTS: The trial of a man accused of causing the death of broadcaster Paudie Palmer has collapsed after it was found a juror visited the crash site.

5. #NEW ROAD: A €215 million redevelopment plan for the Dunkettle interchange in Co Cork officially launched today.