The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL TRIAL: The prosecution closed its evidence today in the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel in May 2018.

2. #PROTEST: Government minister Finian McGrath is set to attend a protest against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland, with the president due to arrive tomorrow.

3. #STATE VISIT: Trump, meanwhile, who is currently in the UK told a press conference he had turned down a meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

4. #ORGANISED CRIME: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan warned of the dangers of getting involved in gangland crime during a visit to north Dublin today.

5. #HOMECOMING: Undisputed champion Katie Taylor was swarmed by fans for her homecoming to Dublin Airport.