The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT HAPPY: DUP leader Arlene Foster has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “broke his word” on preventing a border in the Irish Sea ahead of Thursday’s general election.

2. #REMOVED: Coats that were left on the Ha’penny Bridge for the homeless were removed by Dublin City Council for “health and safety” reasons.

3. #FOOD CLOSURES: A Dublin restaurant was forced to close after live cockroaches were found on a container of nuts during a food safety inspection.

4. #KILGARVAN: Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae was brought to hospital after a fire at a Kerry shop.

5. #EXPENSES: Health Minister Simon Harris has said former TD Dara Murphy should pay back some of his expenses.