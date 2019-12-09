This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Healy-Rae TD brought to hospital after fire at Kerry shop

Healy-Rae is understood to be okay but is being checked due to the potential effects of smoke inhalation.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 9 Dec 2019, 11:06 AM
Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae TD.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae TD.
Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae TD.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Healy-Rae has been transferred to hospital after a fire at his shop in Kilgarvan.

Healy-Rae was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution due to the potential effects of smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson from Healy-Rae’s Dáil office said that the Kerry TD is fine and is being checked as is standard for anyone exposed to smoke from a fire. 

“The man is fine,” the spokesperson said, adding that the incident is being “blown out of all proportion by the media”. 

In 2016, Michael-Healy Rae was hospitalised due to injuries he sustained in a farming accident when he was attacked by the cow after she calved. 

- With reporting by Christina Finn 

