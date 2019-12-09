Michael Healy-Rae TD brought to hospital after fire at Kerry shop

INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Healy-Rae has been transferred to hospital after a fire at his shop in Kilgarvan.

Healy-Rae was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution due to the potential effects of smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson from Healy-Rae’s Dáil office said that the Kerry TD is fine and is being checked as is standard for anyone exposed to smoke from a fire.

“The man is fine,” the spokesperson said, adding that the incident is being “blown out of all proportion by the media”.

In 2016, Michael-Healy Rae was hospitalised due to injuries he sustained in a farming accident when he was attacked by the cow after she calved.

- With reporting by Christina Finn