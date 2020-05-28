The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SCHOOLS: Education Minister Joe McHugh has said it is difficult to see all students being able to return to school in September if the two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.

2. #PAYMENT: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has told the Dáil he does not think people in receipt of the €350 pandemic payment are “living it up”.

3. #MASS GATHERING: The Archbishop of Dublin has urged churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions after a Dublin church held a mass.

4. #NURSING HOMES: HSE CEO Paul Reid has said that there were “obvious gaps in clarity” around nursing homes, and that oversight of the private nursing home sector is something that needs to be looked at.

5. #FOOTBALL: The English Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.