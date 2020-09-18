The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL THREE: Cabinet is set to follow NPHET’s recommendation and move Dublin to Level Three of restrictions.

2. #COURTS: A teenager has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Azzam Raguragui.

3. #LEO: A video has emerged showing a woman throwing a drink in Leo Varadkar’s face.

4. #UNIVERSITIES: UCD has cancelled all on-campus activity for the coming week ahead of the new Dublin restrictions.

5. #RESTRICTIONS: Dublin pubs and restaurants have said another closure would cost them thousands.