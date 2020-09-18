The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LEVEL THREE: Cabinet is set to follow NPHET’s recommendation and move Dublin to Level Three of restrictions.
2. #COURTS: A teenager has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Azzam Raguragui.
3. #LEO: A video has emerged showing a woman throwing a drink in Leo Varadkar’s face.
4. #UNIVERSITIES: UCD has cancelled all on-campus activity for the coming week ahead of the new Dublin restrictions.
5. #RESTRICTIONS: Dublin pubs and restaurants have said another closure would cost them thousands.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS