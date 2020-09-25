The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The chief medical officers on both sides of the border have made a joint appeal to stop “all but necessary” cross-border travel to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

2. #PARIS: Two people were seriously injured in a Paris knife attack outside the former Charlie Hebdo office.

3. #NOT OVER YET: The European Commission is to appeal the €14.3 billion Apple and Ireland tax ruling.

4. #A TAXING MATTER: Details were released today on how recipients of the PUP or Covid wage subsidy scheme can pay back the tax they owe.

5. #AUSTRALIA: Family remembered the “courage” of Irishwoman Ciara Glennon after her murderer’s guilty verdict.