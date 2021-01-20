The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #THE BIG DAY: Follow all the updates here as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
2. #SPECIAL EDUCATION: The government went on the attack today after unions said they wouldn’t back plans to re-open schools for special education.
3. #COVID-19: There are 1,919 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 210 in ICU
4. #MEA CULPA: Josepha Madigan withdrew ‘normal children’ comments but now faces fresh criticism for mother and baby home comparison.
5. #SHOT IN THE ARM: The ‘Game-changer’ AstraZeneca vaccine will not land in Ireland before it is approved.
