The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he hopes vaccine appointments will be rescheduled “very quickly” as Germany became the latest country to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

2. #EYES RIGHT: In a special series, we’ve taken a look at how Ireland’s far-right are using the anti-lockdown movement to smuggle in its own agenda (along with how Direct Provision centres became a catalyst for far-right activism).

3. #AWARDS SEASON: Irish animated film Wolfwalkers is among this year’s Oscar nominees.

4. #GP CONTRACT: Mary Lou McDonald has called for the Tánaiste to resign over an “abuse of power” in relation to the sharing of a GP contract with a rival organisation.

5. #KERRY: An Arctic Walrus was spotted on the rocks at Valentia Island.