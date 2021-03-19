The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #5 APRIL: The Taoiseach has said the government knows people are “fed up” as speculation over easing the 5km rule was downplayed.
2. #DOLORES CAHILL: The UCD Student Union has called for a college probe into a professor’s speech at a St Patrick’s Day anti-lockdown event.
3. #CORONAVIRUS: European countries are imposing tighter restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise.
4. #CAVAN: A Fermanagh man was jailed for assault of two senior Quinn Industrial Holdings executives.
5. #OSCARS: Academy Award nominees have been told they must attend in person, with no virtual attendance permitted.
