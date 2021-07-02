#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 2 July 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 2 Jul 2021, 5:00 PM
40 minutes ago 859 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5484054
Image: Shutterstock/Jambo Jambo
Image: Shutterstock/Jambo Jambo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: Around 700 pharmacies across the country will begin vaccinating people aged 18-34 from Monday 5 July.

2. #MORE VACCINES: Ireland has agreed a deal in principle to purchase one million unwanted vaccines from Romania.

3. #BENBULBIN: A man has died after falling 200 metres as his walking partner was trapped on a dangerous cliff side in County Sligo.

4. #TROUBLES CASES:  The prosecution of two former soldiers over three deaths during the Troubles in Northern Ireland have been halted.

5. #WET WEEKEND: Have the umbrellas at the ready this weekend as the country is set to experience outbreaks of rain across the next two days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie