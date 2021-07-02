The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: Around 700 pharmacies across the country will begin vaccinating people aged 18-34 from Monday 5 July.
2. #MORE VACCINES: Ireland has agreed a deal in principle to purchase one million unwanted vaccines from Romania.
3. #BENBULBIN: A man has died after falling 200 metres as his walking partner was trapped on a dangerous cliff side in County Sligo.
4. #TROUBLES CASES: The prosecution of two former soldiers over three deaths during the Troubles in Northern Ireland have been halted.
5. #WET WEEKEND: Have the umbrellas at the ready this weekend as the country is set to experience outbreaks of rain across the next two days.
