The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: Around 700 pharmacies across the country will begin vaccinating people aged 18-34 from Monday 5 July.

2. #MORE VACCINES: Ireland has agreed a deal in principle to purchase one million unwanted vaccines from Romania.

3. #BENBULBIN: A man has died after falling 200 metres as his walking partner was trapped on a dangerous cliff side in County Sligo.

4. #TROUBLES CASES: The prosecution of two former soldiers over three deaths during the Troubles in Northern Ireland have been halted.

5. #WET WEEKEND: Have the umbrellas at the ready this weekend as the country is set to experience outbreaks of rain across the next two days.