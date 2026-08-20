Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.01pm, 20 Aug 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CAR CHASE Gardaí were involved in a high speed chase of a stolen car early this morning that drove the wrong way on a dual carriageway to escape pursuing patrol cars, The Journal has learned.

2. #CONOR MCGREGOR The mixed martial artist is being sued for defamation by the Irish-based Zimbabwean owner of a controversial care company, Good People Homecare.

3. #STILL BUILDING BAM Ireland, the main contractor building the new National Children’s Hospital (NCH), has said it has completed 4,674 rooms (82% of the total rooms), with a further 690 rooms fully completed and awaiting design team sign-off.

4. #NEW DIGS Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg is said to be “looking forward to spending time in Ireland” after purchasing a castle in Co Waterford.

5. #FAKE NEWS Broadcaster and former politician Ivan Yates has confirmed that an account purporting to be him on X/formerly Twitter is a fake.

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