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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CAR CHASE Gardaí were involved in a high speed chase of a stolen car early this morning that drove the wrong way on a dual carriageway to escape pursuing patrol cars, The Journal has learned.
2. #CONOR MCGREGOR The mixed martial artist is being sued for defamation by the Irish-based Zimbabwean owner of a controversial care company, Good People Homecare.
3. #STILL BUILDING BAM Ireland, the main contractor building the new National Children’s Hospital (NCH), has said it has completed 4,674 rooms (82% of the total rooms), with a further 690 rooms fully completed and awaiting design team sign-off.
4. #NEW DIGS Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg is said to be “looking forward to spending time in Ireland” after purchasing a castle in Co Waterford.
5. #FAKE NEWS Broadcaster and former politician Ivan Yates has confirmed that an account purporting to be him on X/formerly Twitter is a fake.
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