The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATERFORD A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being shot a number of times in Waterford this afternoon.

2. #EXPENSES Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “annoyed” that former TD Dara Murphy is refusing take part in an investigation relating to his Dáil attendance and expenses.

3. #MAXED OUT Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his position as a result of the ongoing 737 MAX scandal.

4. #DIRECT PROVISION A High Court judge has granted an injunction to restrain protesters from interfering with the fitting out of asylum seeker accommodation in Co Leitrim.

5. #SAUDI ARABIA Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last year.