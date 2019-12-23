This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 December, 2019
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Monday 23 Dec 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATERFORD A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being shot a number of times in Waterford this afternoon.

2. #EXPENSES Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “annoyed” that former TD Dara Murphy is refusing take part in an investigation relating to his Dáil attendance and expenses.

3. #MAXED OUT Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his position as a result of the ongoing 737 MAX scandal.

4. #DIRECT PROVISION A High Court judge has granted an injunction to restrain protesters from interfering with the fitting out of asylum seeker accommodation in Co Leitrim.

5. #SAUDI ARABIA Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last year.

