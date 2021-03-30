The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The Taoiseach will this evening confirm the Covid-19 restrictions being eased on a phased basis from next month. Follow the latest developments in our liveblog.

2. #QUARANTINE: The United States and a number of EU countries – including France, Germany and Italy – have been recommended for inclusion in Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list in advice given to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly by NPHET.

3. #FUNERAL: NI’s Public Prosecution Service has not recommended the prosecution of any individuals for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations following the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast last June.

4. #SUNSHINE: The UK has provisionally recorded its warmest March day in 53 years as temperatures rose above 24 degrees Celsius.

5. #BEACON: St Gerard’s School in Bray has apologised for its involvement in the vaccination of teachers at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin last week.