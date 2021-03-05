The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BREXIT: The British government has moved to unilaterally ease another element of the contentious Brexit arrangements governing trade to Northern Ireland.
2. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to the lowest level since late December.
3. #TESTING: French authorities have told the Department of Transport that Irish hauliers no longer need proof of a negative Covid-19 test on sea routes from Ireland to France.
4. #TRAVEL: Parents who had to submit their own passports as part of the application for their child to get a passport may have to wait as long as six months to receive their own back.
5. #CONSTRUCTION: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said there are “no guarantees” that the construction sector will reopen on 5 April.
