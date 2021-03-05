Number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients falls to lowest number since late December

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to the lowest level since late December.

There are currently 427 patients in hospital with Covid-19, the lowest level since 30 December, when there were 454 hospitalisations.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has been continuously falling since a peak of 2,020 cases in mid-January.

The number of people receiving care in an ICU has also steadily fallen in recent weeks, with 103 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care currently.

Confirming the current hospital figures on social media this morning, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “Good news for so many families. I know it is relentless for everyone, but we should all be assured our actions & sacrifices will get us there.

“Take care this weekend.”

Health officials yesterday confirmed that a further 39 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland.

The number of people with the virus who have died in Ireland now stands at 4,396.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also said that 462 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland to 221,649.

Stillbirths

During last night’s NPHET briefing, health officials confirmed that they have been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths that are potentially associated with a complication of Covid-19 called Covid Placentitis.

The condition is an infection of the placenta which leads to stillbirth. Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings.

“The HSEs National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments,” Dr Glynn said.

The four cases involved pregnant women who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Dr Glynn said there has not been a high incidence of the condition internationally and he does not expect to see a high incidence of it in Ireland.

“It’s important again to reiterate that these findings are preliminary, but we felt that there was a duty on us nonetheless to report those findings. And as soon as we have further information we will report it,” Dr Glynn said.

Dr Glynn said the advice for pregnant women regarding the virus remains the same. He added that Ireland has had a “very, very positive experience” regarding maternity and Covid-19 compared with any country internationally.

With reporting by Ceimin Burke