#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 March 2021
Advertisement

Number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients falls to lowest number since late December

There are currently 427 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 5 Mar 2021, 7:20 AM
13 minutes ago 891 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5372734
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to the lowest level since late December. 

There are currently 427 patients in hospital with Covid-19, the lowest level since 30 December, when there were 454 hospitalisations.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has been continuously falling since a peak of 2,020 cases in mid-January.

The number of people receiving care in an ICU has also steadily fallen in recent weeks, with 103 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care currently. 

Confirming the current hospital figures on social media this morning, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “Good news for so many families. I know it is relentless for everyone, but we should all be assured our actions & sacrifices will get us there. 

“Take care this weekend.” 

Health officials yesterday confirmed that a further 39 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland. 

The number of people with the virus who have died in Ireland now stands at 4,396. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also said that 462 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland to 221,649. 

Related Reads

04.03.21 HSE thanks GPs for patience as it admits 'some issues' with vaccine delivery to practices
04.03.21 Four stillbirths with possible links to Covid-19 under investigation by Irish health officials

Stillbirths

During last night’s NPHET briefing, health officials confirmed that they have been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths that are potentially associated with a complication of Covid-19 called Covid Placentitis.

The condition is an infection of the placenta which leads to stillbirth. Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings.

“The HSEs National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments,” Dr Glynn said.

The four cases involved pregnant women who tested positive for the coronavirus disease. 

Dr Glynn said there has not been a high incidence of the condition internationally and he does not expect to see a high incidence of it in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s important again to reiterate that these findings are preliminary, but we felt that there was a duty on us nonetheless to report those findings. And as soon as we have further information we will report it,” Dr Glynn said.

Dr Glynn said the advice for pregnant women regarding the virus remains the same. He added that Ireland has had a “very, very positive experience” regarding maternity and Covid-19 compared with any country internationally.

With reporting by Ceimin Burke

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie