The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INJECTION CENTRES: Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for Ireland’s first supervised injecting facility.

2. #BREXIT: Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs has said comments by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons are ‘unhelpful’.

3. #STOWAWAYS: Gardaí in Galway are investigating after three ‘stowaways’ entered the country on a truck earlier this week.

4. #SILK ROAD: An Irishman who was extradited to the United States has been sentenced to over six years in prison for his role in the operation of the Silk Road site on the dark web.

5. #AUSTRALIA: Seamus Walsh from Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny has died in a truck crash in New South Wales, Australia.