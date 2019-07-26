This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Friday 26 Jul 2019, 5:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,273 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4742192
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INJECTION CENTRES: Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for Ireland’s first supervised injecting facility.

2. #BREXIT: Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs has said comments by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons are ‘unhelpful’.

3. #STOWAWAYS: Gardaí in Galway are investigating after three ‘stowaways’ entered the country on a truck earlier this week.

4. #SILK ROAD: An Irishman who was extradited to the United States has been sentenced to over six years in prison for his role in the operation of the Silk Road site on the dark web. 

5. #AUSTRALIA: Seamus Walsh from Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny has died in a truck crash in New South Wales, Australia.   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie