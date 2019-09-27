This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 27 Sep 2019, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,264 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4827810
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TICK TOCK: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned that “time is running out” to reach a withdrawal agreement following a meeting with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels this afternoon. 

2. #ONLINE ABUSE: The mixed-race couple who were the subject of online abuse after appearing in an advertising campaign for a supermarket chain have said they are considering leaving Ireland.

3. #CAMINO DE SANTIAGO: An Irish man in his twenties has drowned following a freak swimming accident in northern Spain. 

4. #CRIME STATS: The number of fraud offences, drug offences and sexual offences recorded by An Garda Síochána have all increased, according to the most recent figures.

5. #JOSEPH TUOHY: Large crowds gathered to attend the funeral today in Dublin of an elderly Irish man who died alone in London.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

