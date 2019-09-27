The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TICK TOCK: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned that “time is running out” to reach a withdrawal agreement following a meeting with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels this afternoon.

2. #ONLINE ABUSE: The mixed-race couple who were the subject of online abuse after appearing in an advertising campaign for a supermarket chain have said they are considering leaving Ireland.

3. #CAMINO DE SANTIAGO: An Irish man in his twenties has drowned following a freak swimming accident in northern Spain.

4. #CRIME STATS: The number of fraud offences, drug offences and sexual offences recorded by An Garda Síochána have all increased, according to the most recent figures.

5. #JOSEPH TUOHY: Large crowds gathered to attend the funeral today in Dublin of an elderly Irish man who died alone in London.