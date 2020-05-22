The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #WEATHER: Thousands of homes were left without power on what is a very windy day across the country.
2. #INDEMNITY: The ASTI changed tack and is now advising its members to comply with the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.
3. #PLANE CRASH: 107 people were killed as a Pakistani passenger plane crashed near Karachi.
4. #CONSTRUCTION: The director of the Construction Federation of Ireland has said he “misspoke” about a possible 40% increase in the cost of the National Children’s Hospital.
5. #COMING HOME: Irish troops in Lebanon are to return home at the end of June after a delay due to Covid-19.
