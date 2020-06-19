This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 June, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Friday 19 Jun 2020, 5:08 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROADMAP: The government is expected to make an announcement this evening that hairdressers and barbers can reopen from 29 June, with other guidance about gatherings also to be delivered. 

2. #JOB CUTS: There will be up to 500 jobs lost at Aer Lingus as a result of the impact of Covid-19, the company announced today.

3. #LOUGH KEEL: Tributes have been paid to a father and son who drowned after a family day out in Co Donegal yesterday.

4. #COURTS: A man who raped a sleeping woman at an address in Co Kildare on 12 March 2017 has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

5. #FAKE NEWS: A doctored video which claims to show a black toddler running away from a white toddler and tweeted by US President Donald Trump has been flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

