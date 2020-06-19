The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ROADMAP: The government is expected to make an announcement this evening that hairdressers and barbers can reopen from 29 June, with other guidance about gatherings also to be delivered.
2. #JOB CUTS: There will be up to 500 jobs lost at Aer Lingus as a result of the impact of Covid-19, the company announced today.
3. #LOUGH KEEL: Tributes have been paid to a father and son who drowned after a family day out in Co Donegal yesterday.
4. #COURTS: A man who raped a sleeping woman at an address in Co Kildare on 12 March 2017 has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
5. #FAKE NEWS: A doctored video which claims to show a black toddler running away from a white toddler and tweeted by US President Donald Trump has been flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter.
