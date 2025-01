EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #BRRRRR: New weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as the prolonged cold snap takes hold across the country.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased in November to a record 15,199 people.

3. #MALLOW: Gardaí are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in Co Cork.

4. #MURDER INVESTIGATION: One man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Roscommon on Monday.

5. #YOON SUK YEOL: Investigators in South Korea have abandoned their attempt to arrest the country’s impeached president.