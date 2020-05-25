The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IN ENGLISH COUNTRY GARDEN: Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings has held a press conference to defend his decision to drive 260 miles during lockdown.

2. #HAIRDRESSERS: The Irish Hairdressers’ Federation will present a number of recommendations to the government arguing that they could allow for salons to reopen earlier than planned.

3. #GREEN MACHINE: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he was unaware that councillors would publish a letter urging deputy leader Catherine Martin to run for the leadership of his party.

4. #HIKING: Coillte is set to carry out work on nine forests in the Dublin mountains as part of a transformation project aimed at upgrading them for recreational use.

5. #TENSIONS: China has said that relations with the United States are “on the brink of a new Cold War” fuelled in part by tensions over the coronavirus pandemic.