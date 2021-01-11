#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 January 2021
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Jan 2021, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Kaypendragon
Image: Shutterstock/Kaypendragon

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: There are now 1,582 people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country.

2. #ROLLOUT: The Events Industry Association of Ireland has written to the Taoiseach to offer the industry’s skills and resources to assist in planning the mass vaccination rollout.

3. #TRUMP: The House of Congress will proceed with legislation to impeach US President Donald Trump, speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.

4. #STOP THAT: The public has been told to reconsider travelling to the Wicklow uplands partly due to the Covid-19 risk of a rescue situation.

5. #HIGHEST RATINGS: Over 1.5 million people tuned into Leo Varadkar’s St. Patrick’s Day address on RTÉ last year when the then-Taoiseach asked the public to “come together as a nation by staying apart”.

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

