EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: American and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, a day after US-Ukraine talks there and as President Donald Trump pushes to quickly end the war.

2. #TURKEY: Over 1,100 people have been detained by Turkish police since the arrest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival sparked the country’s worst unrest in years.

3. #DUBLIN: Five men were arrested in Dublin as part of a major investigation into a criminal gang.

4. #GAZA: The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the establishment of a “Voluntary Emigration Bureau” for Palestinians living in Gaza who are “interested in relocating to third countries”.

5. #COURTS: A motivational spealer, social media influencer and one-time government department adviser sexually exploited a teenage boy he met while volunteering as a Christian children’s camp guide, a court heard.