The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FEARGAL QUINN: Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn died at the age of 82. The businessman was a member of the Seanad for 23 years.

2. #STORMONT: The leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest political parties faced questions about the continued closure of the Northern Assembly following Lyra McKee’s funeral yesterday.

3. #SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka’s top defence official has quit as the government faces increased pressure over its failure to act on intelligence warnings in advance of deadly Easter bombings that killed nearly 360 people.

4. #POLITICAL DONATIONS: The latest report from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) revealed that Labour TD Alan Kelly declared the highest amount of money in political donations last year.

5. #HE’S RUNNING: Former US Vice President Joe Biden put an end to months of speculation by finally announcing that he’s running for president.