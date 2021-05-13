The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEGACY KILLINGS: Boris Johnson was accused of “not caring” about people in Northern Ireland in the wake of the Ballymurphy apology controversy.

2. #HOWTH JUNCTION: Three teens were arrested over an incident at Howth Junction that led to a woman falling under a stationary DART.

3. #MILESTONE: The two-millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine is set to be administered in Ireland today.

4. #GAZA: The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 83 Palestinians, including 17 children.

5. #PANDEMIC PRIZE: In Ohio, people who get a Covid vaccine are entered into a draw for $1 million.