The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #LEGACY KILLINGS: Boris Johnson was accused of “not caring” about people in Northern Ireland in the wake of the Ballymurphy apology controversy.
2. #HOWTH JUNCTION: Three teens were arrested over an incident at Howth Junction that led to a woman falling under a stationary DART.
3. #MILESTONE: The two-millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine is set to be administered in Ireland today.
4. #GAZA: The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 83 Palestinians, including 17 children.
5. #PANDEMIC PRIZE: In Ohio, people who get a Covid vaccine are entered into a draw for $1 million.
