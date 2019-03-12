The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT UK MPs will vote again on Theresa May’s Brexit deal tonight, but it seems highly unlikely that the Withdrawal Agreement will pass.

2. #GROUNDED The Irish Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended the operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Irish airspace.

3. #INVESTIGATION UK investigators are probing claims that a group calling itself the “IRA” sent parcel bombs to buildings in London and in Glasgow last week.

4. #COURTS The businessman Sean Quinn “gambled with his children’s property” on business loans, leaving them with lifelong consequences, the High Court has heard.

5. #KINGSWOOD A man has been killed after being struck by a Luas near Tallaght in Dublin last night.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the above stories.