EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HAPPY OUT: Irish people are the most optimistic citizens in Europe, survey finds

Advertisement

2. #PEACE DEAL: Here’s everything we know about the Gaza ceasefire deal so far

3. #JAILHOUSE: From the prison cell to the fireline – news correspondent Niall O’Connor writes how California uses low paid prisoners to fight wildfires

4. #RIP: Tributes paid to 21-year-old Irish woman who died rock climbing in Spain

5. #TULIP SIDDIQ: UK Treasury minister resigns after ethics investigation, despite being cleared of wrongdoing