Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Rohappy
Image: Shutterstock/Rohappy

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LABOUR PAINS: Brendan Howlin said he is stepping down as leader of the Labour Party.

2. #GE2020: Sinn Féin and the Green Party have met to discuss the potential for entering government together.

3. #RIP: The funeral of RTÉ journalist took place in Glenageary, Dublin, today. 

4. #BRRRRR: Another snow and ice warning has been issued for the country.

5. #FEEL THE BERN: Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire presidential primary election last night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg.

