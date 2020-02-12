The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LABOUR PAINS: Brendan Howlin said he is stepping down as leader of the Labour Party.

2. #GE2020: Sinn Féin and the Green Party have met to discuss the potential for entering government together.

3. #RIP: The funeral of RTÉ journalist took place in Glenageary, Dublin, today.

4. #BRRRRR: Another snow and ice warning has been issued for the country.

5. #FEEL THE BERN: Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire presidential primary election last night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg.