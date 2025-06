TWO FIREFIGHTERS WERE among five people taken to hospital last night following a “chemical incident” at a factory premises in Co Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call about the incident at 10.23pm last night and deployed four fire engines and a command support unit to the scene in the Steps Road area of Magheralin

A number of emergency ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team, a doctor and the PSNI also attended the scene.

The PSNI said a ‘major incident’ was declared after a number of people were identified as affected by the spillage.

Some 17 people received treatment at the scene. Five of those were transferred to hospital, including two firefighters. All have since been discharged.

The NIFRS said the incident was brought under control and all emergency services left the scene at 4.50am.

It said there is no risk to the public beyond the site, but it has implemented a precautionary 100 meter exclusion zone.