FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested after an alleged assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow this afternoon.

A man aged in his 30s was brought St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of injuries, which are believed not to be life-threatening at this time.

The incident occurred around 4.20pm.

Gardaí arrested five men in connection with the incident, who are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at garda stations in Wicklow and Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.