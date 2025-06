POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland say they have arrested another five people, including a 13-year-old girl, in relation to a string of racially motivated riots that began in Ballymena last week.

A vigil held in response to the alleged sexual assault of a girl in the area descended into chaos last Monday after people learned the suspects – two teenage boys – needed a Romanian translator when they appeared in court.

What followed has been nightly violence in a number of locations which have seen the homes of immigrants attacked, vandalised and set on fire.

The five new arrests bring the total number of suspects detained to 28 and the PSNI said today there would be “more to come”.

One of the five is a man police arrested in relation to an arson attack at a leisure centre in Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man, aged 25, was arrested following a house search in Larne at the weekend.

Another person arrested is a 13-year-old girl, who has been charged with riot by officers investigating disorder in Ballymena last Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man has also been charged with riot following the first night of the disorder in Ballymena on Monday last week.

A 33-year-old woman has also been charged with child cruelty relating to the disorder.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder have charged a 32-year-old man with “sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network and with encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed”.

He is also charged with possession of a class B controlled drug.

Elsewhere, Graffiti in Bangor and on an unoccupied house in Chadwick Street in south Belfast are being investigated as race-motivated hate crimes, police said.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown condemnded the graffiti spray-painted on the Belfast home as “racist”.

“Racist attacks like this have no place in our society and do nothing but instil fear in communities,” McKeown said.

“Over the past week we have seen mindless violence wreaking havoc, creating terror and forcing people from their homes.

“I know there are many families from ethnic minority communities who are terrified even to let their children go to school for fear that they might get attacked.

The impact on people’s wellbeing is indescribable.

“After the riots in South Belfast last summer, the last thing this area needs is for the most recent outbreak of violence to spread here. I would urge anyone in a position of influence over those engaged in this behaviour to get them to stop.”

‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Our heightened presence in our local communities and continued community engagement to de-escalate violence continued last night, thankfully, similar to Saturday, the situation was much calmer.

“I issued a public plea to parent/guardians and families of young people who have been driving the criminal activity in some areas to warn them of the serious consequences of their actions. I am asking for continued conversations amongst local families to deter young people from criminalising themselves.”

Jones said senior members of the PSNI have been meeting with local community representatives of those affected over the weekend “so we can support them as best we can and offer reassurance of our policing operation to restore calm”.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets,” she said.

“Thankfully, none of our officers policing this disorder reported being injured on duty last night,” she said, adding that 64 officers are currently recovering from injuries.

The PSNI has released images of suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

“If you are able to identify any of the people shown in these images or can provide information about them you should contact us on 101 or on our major incident portal, which is accessible on our website,” Jones said.