The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Four men have appeared in court charged with the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney in September.

2. #WEATHER: Dublin is experiencing the wettest month it’s had for four years and is the wettest part of the country this November.

3. #INSTITUTIONAL ABUSE: Survivors of state and church institutional abuse have told a committee that sealing their evidence for 75 years is wrong and is adding to their trauma.

4. #PRINT-GATE: The clerk of the Dáil has opened an investigation into a controversial printer which was ordered for the Houses of the Oireachtas but spent months in storage after it was realised that it would be too big to be installed.

5. #FGM: The injuries sustained by a young girl at the centre of a female genital mutilation trial are consistent with the practice and could not have been caused by falling on a toy as has been claimed, a court heard today.

Comments have been closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.