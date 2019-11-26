This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 4:55 PM
20 minutes ago 590 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907167
It's the 5 at 5.
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
It's the 5 at 5.
It's the 5 at 5.
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Four men have appeared in court charged with the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney in September.

2. #WEATHER: Dublin is experiencing the wettest month it’s had for four years and is the wettest part of the country this November. 

3. #INSTITUTIONAL ABUSE: Survivors of state and church institutional abuse have told a committee that sealing their evidence for 75 years is wrong and is adding to their trauma.

4. #PRINT-GATE: The clerk of the Dáil has opened an investigation into a controversial printer which was ordered for the Houses of the Oireachtas but spent months in storage after it was realised that it would be too big to be installed. 

5.  #FGM: The injuries sustained by a young girl at the centre of a female genital mutilation trial are consistent with the practice and could not have been caused by falling on a toy as has been claimed, a court heard today.

Comments have been closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

