A STATUS YELLOW fog warning remains in place this morning for much of Ireland, with poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions in many areas.

According to Met Éireann, the fog warning is in place for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The warning came into effect yesterday evening at 6pm and is set to last until 10am this morning.

Advertisement

The weather forecaster said that residual fog will clear through this morning and early afternoon, as conditions become increasingly cloudy from the north.

There will be some drizzle, mist and hill fog, mainly in the north and parts of the west. There will be sunny spells further south, with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light variable breezes.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy, with patches of mist and drizzle and lowest temperature of 5 to 10 degrees in light northerly winds.

Tomorrow will be much the same, with temperatures climbing to about 12 to 14 degrees. Cloud will remain in place into the weekend, with some heavier wind forecast for Sunday.

Early indications are that next week will turn colder and brighter.