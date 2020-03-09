This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Significant' rodent activity and unidentifiable raw meats: Four food businesses ordered to shut last month

Four closure orders and two prohibitions were issued last month.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 9 Mar 2020, 12:41 PM
52 minutes ago 17,509 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038443
Image: Shutterstock/pic090
Image: Shutterstock/pic090

FOUR FOOD BUSINESSES were shut down in February by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) over issues such as rodent droppings and unsafe food practices. 

Businesses served with food closure orders were:

  • Anu’s Kitchen on Belgard Road, Tallaght, Co Dublin 
  • Costa Coffee on Pearse Street, Ballina, Co Mayo
  • Camile Thai (upstairs attic closed) on Looney’s Cross, Bishopstown, Co Cork
  • Polish Grocery Janosiki (rear outside yard used to smoke meats closed) in Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Two prohibition orders were served to:

  • LuckyMe Limited in Dublin Industrial Estate, Glasnevin, Co Dublin 
  • Polish Grocery Janosiki in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

The report for Anu’s Kitchen in Tallaght said “evidence of fresh rodent (rat) droppings” was found in the food storage area beside the kitchen. 

There was a lack of pest-proofing on the premises, the report said. 

“A grave and immediate danger exists due to the current rodent infestation in an area where food is handled,” the report said. 

In Costa Coffee in Ballina, there was evidence of “significant rodent activity” on the premises. Rodent dropped were apparent in different locations including the packaging store room, the boiler room and the main store room. 

Camille Thai in Bishopstown had evidence of rodent droppings in the upstairs attic storage space which was used to store food, food contact materials, food equipment and food packaging. 

The report said this space was unsuitable for food storage as “gaps are evident in the walls and wall to ceiling junctions”. 

It said there is a “serious risk of food being contaminated giving rise to a grave and immediate danger to public health”. 

The layout of the yard at Polish Grocery Janosiki in Dungarvan was deemed unsuitable for the production of food.

The concrete surfaces “do not permit adequate cleaning or disinfection required in food production areas”, the report said.  

In the prohibition order for LuckyMe Limited, it outlined that over 250kg of “unidentified and untraceable processed raw meat items” was found in a walk in freezer at the premises which was not associated with the food business. 

The report said this meat was “sliced and rolled according to the food business operator in another food premises”. 

The operator wasn’t able to verify who had supplied the meat, which the environmental health officer in the report said provides “no assurance as to the safety of the food”. 

Chief executive of the FSAI Pamela Byrne said the orders “demonstrate the importance of regular and consistent checks by businesses to ensure safe food practices are in place and adhered to”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie