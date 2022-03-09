Eight businesses ordered to close in February over food safety breaches

EIGHT FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close in February over failing to comply with food safety legislation.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued eight closure orders last month to businesses in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Meath, Offaly and Tipperary.

Some of the reasons for the orders included evidence of extensive rodent activity; substantial accumulation of grease, dirt and food particles on surfaces and ready-to-eat foods stored uncovered and below raw food in the freezer.

Inspectors in some instances noted staff were unable to demonstrate they were trained in food hygiene, that there was no designated space for the preparation of raw chicken, raw meat products were mislabelled, a lack of wash basin and no hot running water.

One closure order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on The Magnet (take away), The Cross, Knocklong, Co. Limerick.

The inspection report noted evidence of extensive rodent activity in the rear store area, reception area and first floor vacant area. The report also noted that the premises was not maintained in a clean and hygienic condition.

Seven closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

Rongs Asian Supermarket, 157 Parnell Street, Dublin 1:

The closure order notes that the operator failed to ensure the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment. On the day of the inspection meat processing was taking place.

The inspection found there was insufficient work space and facilities to process raw meat products in a hygienic manner.

Feng Yuan Meats, 157 Parnell Street, Dublin 1 and all business/establishments/holdings/other premises including internet sites or social media sites:

The closure order notes that the failed to ensure that the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment.

The inspection found there was insufficient work space and facilities to process the volume of rolls of meat being processed in a hygienic manner

GREENHEARTCBD LTD (food supplements), Curragha, Ashbourne, Meath.

The closure order states that an analysis of samples of CBD oil products taken at the premises were determined to be contaminated and deemed unsafe.

Blanch Fried Chicken (take away), Unit 40B Coolmine Industrial Estate, Porters Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.



The closure order noted that the preparation of raw chicken was taking place on a surface which was also used for the preparation of ready to eat salads.

No designated space or chopping boards were provided for the preparation of raw chicken.

SCRAN (take away), 114 Bohermore, Galway.

The closure order for this business states that the operator failed to ensure the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment. The registration form submitted to the HSE indicated there was on raw meat preparation on the premises, but raw chicken preparation was taking place at the time of the inspection.

The inspection found there were inadequate temperature control measures for high risk foods in the food room. This was evidenced by raw marinated chicken being concealed in an oven that was not operational.

Spice Magic (supermarket/take away), Pullolil House Carrigatogher, Nenagh, Tipperary.

The closure order notes that there was no evidence the operator has identified relevant food safety hazards, such as the risk of physical contamination of food. It stated there was no evidence of any temperature monitoring records relating to deliveries or purchasing of foods,, maintenance of the cold chain, cooking, cooling or hot holding.

The inspection found that the operator failed to ensure the food premises were kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition. A pool of blood from raw meat was noted on the floor surrounding a freezer, concrete slabs around the gas cooker rings were ingrained with grease and dirt and worktops used to prepare food were noted to be dirty and worn.

Grennan’s (retailer), Barrack Street/ Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Offaly. Closed activities: The preparation and sale of ready to eat foods.

The closure order states the operator failed to identify necessary hazards and the controls to prevent the possible contamination of food following the introduction of a raw meat butcher counter and preparation area into an existing bakery/ready to eat food premises.

The inspection found ready-to-eat foods were stored uncovered and below raw food in the freezer and packaging materials used for ready-to-eat foods were stored i the raw meat preparation room without controls to prevent possible contamination.

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, emphasised that all food businesses must operate stringent food safety procedures to protect consumers’ health.

“The vast majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to high food safety standards, however, there continues to be a number of food businesses failing to do so,” she said.

“We are urging those food businesses to recognise that the legal onus is on them to ensure that the food they serve or produce for their customers is safe to eat, and to ensure there is ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards.

“Food businesses must ensure they have a strong food safety culture in place, including regular and ongoing training of both full and part-time staff. There is simply no excuse for negligent practices.”