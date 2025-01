FOUR MEN WHO were arrested yesterday following a robbery at a retail premises in Galway are due before court this morning.

At around 5pm yesterday at the Liosbán Industrial Estate, three men forced their way into the staff area of a retail premises and attempted to take stock.

The vehicle in which the men fled from the scene was subsequently intercepted by gardaí a short distance away and four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested.

They were detained at a Garda Station in Co Galway and have since been charged to appear before Galway District Court.

They are due to appear before court this morning.