FOUR MALES WHO were arrested following an aggravated burglary at a home in south Dublin have been charged.

The burglary took place at a residence in Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Four people entered the home of a couple in their 60s and threatened them with a gun. The couple were also assaulted during the burglary.

The four people later fled the scene using a car and an electric bike.

The owner of the home, a man in his 60s, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí commenced a search and subsequently arrested three males after stopping a car in the area. A fourth male was arrested a short distance away on an electric bike.

During the course of the search of the area, a semi-automatic firearm was recovered.

The arrested males, one aged in his 60s, one in his 20s and two juveniles, have since been charged.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.