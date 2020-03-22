Four men arrested and counterfeit currency seized in NI after van fails to stop for gardaí

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested and counterfeit currency has been seized by police in Northern Ireland after a van failed to stop for An Garda Síochána.

Shortly before 12pm yesterday, the PSNI was advised that a white van had failed to stop for gardaí and made off towards Middletown in Co Armagh.

A short time later, police on patrol on the Armagh Road in Moy observed a van and signalled for it to stop. However, the van failed to stop and made off.

The van was seen again in Newtownhamilton where it struck two police vehicles before making off again towards Newry.

Police deployed a stinger device on the Drumnahunshin Road in order to bring the van to a stop. The van rammed another police vehicle before making off again.

The van was finally stopped by police on Carrickcloughen Hill in Camlough.

Four men – aged 25, 28, 32 and 35 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in police custody at this time.

No police officers sustained any life-threatening injuries and no member of the public were injured during the incident.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident yesterday or who has information which they believe may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 509 21/03/20.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.