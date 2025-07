FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a fire at a restaurant in Bray in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are currently assisting emergency services at the scene of the fire at a Chinese restaurant on Castle Street, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

A garda spokesperson remarked that as this is an ongoing incident, there is no further information available at this time.

However, a spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said that four people were injured and taken to hospital following the fire earlier this afternoon.

The spokesperson added that the area has been sealed off until it can be declared safe.

Speaking to The Journal, Sinn Féin and Wicklow TD John Brady said he was informed that one of those hospitalised has received ”severe burns”.

In a post on social media, Brady described the fire as a “serious incident” and remarked that a “large number of emergency services” were at the scene.