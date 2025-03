GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 20 people across Dublin over the last 24 hours in a major effort to tackle burglary offences across the county.

The 20 people, including four teenagers, were arrested in two seperate investigations into burglary and theft across north and east Dublin.

Seventeen people were arrested and charged by Gardaí in north Dublin yesterday in connection with recent incidents of robbery, burglary and theft in the area.

A total of 38 charges are being brought against those arrested in this investigation.

16 of those arrested in the major north Dublin operation are due to appear before court this morning, while one teenager arrested by gardaí will appear before the Children’s Court in Smithfield.

In east Dublin, three teenagers were arrested early this morning in connection with burglaries and thefts after a car they were travelling in was intercepted by gardaí in Ballinteer.

In a statement, gardaí said that the three people were taken into garda custody as part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of a criminal group involved in “opportunistic thefts from parked cars, burglary and related crimes”.

A number of stolen car keys, wallets and bank cards were recovered from the vehicle, along with balaclavas, iron bars, torches and snoods.

An image of some of the stolen car keys apprenhended by gardaí. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

The car that the teenagers were travelling in had been reported stolen following a burglary in Greystones in recent days.

All three are currently detained at a garda Station in south east Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing”, gardaí said in a statement.