Friday 14 May 2021
Gardaí make two more arrests in fraud and bribery investigation

This represents the fourth and fifth arrests in relation to this ongoing investigation.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 May 2021, 2:48 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE two more arrests as part of a fraud and bribery investigation. 

The men, aged in their 40s and 60s, are being held at Terenure Garda Station following their arrests today.

Last month, gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 40s,  following a report made to gardaí by his former employer.

He was reported by his former employer on suspicion of falsifying records and deceiving people into believing he had processed their financial applications.

This fraudulent activity involved using the personal details of current employees, without their authorisation.

Further to this, the man attempted to destroy evidence of this criminal activity.

Corrupt payments, totalling €17,000, were also made in the form of bribes in order to conceal this criminal activity.

