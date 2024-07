A FRENCH NATIONAL has today pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving causing the death of a 71-year old motorcyclist outside the Burren village of Ballyvaughan in north Clare last July.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, Olivier Le Bozec (42), with the assistance of an interpreter, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Jeremiah (Jerry) O’Connor on the N67 leading out of Ballyvaughan on the morning of 27 July last.

Tomorrow is the first year anniversary of Mr O’Connor’s death and his widow, Helga Himmelsbach was today in court for the arraignment hearing.

Solicitor for Mr Le Bozec, John Casey told the district court previously that his client, wife and child had arrived in Ireland just the day before the fatal collision to commence their holiday here.

Mr Le Bozec of Rue Georges Cadoudal, Locoal Mendon, France was driving his own French registered car when the collision occurred.

In court today, Michael Collins SC told the court that his client “is a French national and was holidaying in Ireland with his wife and son when this tragic accident occurred”.

Mr Collins said: “He lives and works in France and has travelled here today and for the sentencing hearing he will require the services of an interpreter.”

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly SC (instructed by State Solicitor, Aisling Casey) suggested a sentencing date of 8 November.

Judge Francis Comerford said that a case like this is one of the most serious cases a court can deal with when there is a loss of life.

Judge Comerford said that the case would be the first case dealt with on 8 November.

Mr Connolly said that Mr O’Connor’s partner was in court for the hearing and said that a victim impact statement will be required for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Comerford remanded Mr Le Bozec on continuing bail to 8 November which allows him to return home to France pending the sentencing hearing.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death in the circuit court can face up to five years in prison.

Since her husband’s death, Mr.O’Connor’s widow, Helga Himmelsbach has been campaigning for improved signage and safer roads in the Ballyvaughan region.

Ms Himmelsbach has said that she is hopeful Mr O’Connor’s death will be the catalyst for critical traffic calming measures in the region.