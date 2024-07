FRENCH TRAIN SERVICES are fully restored after tracks were sabotaged ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris this week.

Thousands of fans and tourists were left stranded this week after almost a third of trains were cancelled in northern, western and eastern France following damages which were conducted to the tracks.

French police are now investigating the incident, but the cancellations – which disrupt an estimated 160,000 to 800,000 people’s travels – have come to an end.

The SNCF, the train operating company in France, said services will resume at their normal capacity tomorrow morning. They thanked passengers for their patience.

Passengers who were impacted can now check online to see when their train is due to depart. Those who have had their trains cancelled should have been contacted by text message or through the SNCF’s app.

ℹ️Les travaux de réparation sur les lignes à grande vitesse touchées par les actes de sabotage sont désormais terminés.

Les prévisions de circulation des TGV pour dimanche 28 juillet 2024 :

➡️Ligne Atlantique : trafic quasi normal

➡️Ligne Nord : 3 trains sur 4 (pas de retards… pic.twitter.com/XNzkhkcxI0 — SNCF Voyageurs (@SNCFVoyageurs) July 28, 2024

No claim of responsibility has been made for the meticulously planned night-time attacks on cabling boxes at junctions north, southwest and east of the French capital.

The event happened just before the Olympic Opening Ceremony was due to take place in Paris on Friday. About a quarter of Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris and London and Paris and Brussels were also called off.

French authorities are on high alert for a terrorist attack during the Games, which run until 11 August. Tens of thousands of police and troops are on Olympics security duties.

Over 50 members of An Garda Síochána are also in France to assist with the French authorities during the Games.

Some 250,000 people missed their train on Friday according to SNCF, because of the attacks that dozens of investigators are now working on.

- includes reporting by © AFP 2024