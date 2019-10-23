'Brexit is in purgatory': UK front pages react to last night's House of Commons votes

AFTER PARLIAMENT ONCE again forced a re-think of Johnson’s Brexit strategy, UK newspapers are reacting to prospect of another Brexit extension.

The Guardian says parliament has backed Johnson’s withdrawal bill but refused his attempt to “fast-track” legislation.

The Daily Mail says the House of Commons has put the UK at the “mercy of EU” over an extension to the October 31 deadline.

The Daily Telegraph, which typically supports the prime minister, says “Brexit is in purgatory” following last night’s proceedings.

The Sun summarises the situation as “Yeah but no but”.

The Daily Mirror goes with a Halloween theme, describing it as the “PM’s Brexit horror”.

The Independent reports it is the “End of breakneck Brexit”.

The Financial Times says Johnson won a “landmark” vote, but was “thwarted” on the timetable for this deal.

While The Times say that Johnson is “frustrated”.