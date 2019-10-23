This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Brexit is in purgatory': UK front pages react to last night's House of Commons votes

The EU will now consider what kind of extension to offer the UK.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 7:10 AM
35 minutes ago 3,924 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4863427

AFTER PARLIAMENT ONCE again forced a re-think of Johnson’s Brexit strategy, UK newspapers are reacting to prospect of another Brexit extension. 

The Guardian says parliament has backed Johnson’s withdrawal bill but refused his attempt to “fast-track” legislation. 

EHg44H3X4AADZ0i

The Daily Mail says the House of Commons has put the UK at the “mercy of EU” over an extension to the October 31 deadline.

EHg1Z5RWsAckITA

The Daily Telegraph, which typically supports the prime minister, says “Brexit is in purgatory” following last night’s proceedings. 

EHgv4HGW4AEF6Bu

 The Sun summarises the situation as “Yeah but no but”. 

EHg2kf0WkAAJzBm

The Daily Mirror goes with a Halloween theme, describing it as the “PM’s Brexit horror”.

EHgzoReX0AEuO04

The Independent reports it is the “End of breakneck Brexit”.

EHhGLN4XkAAZgIi

The Financial Times says Johnson won a “landmark” vote, but was “thwarted” on the timetable for this deal.

EHggwLHX4AIVvzA

While The Times say that Johnson is “frustrated”.

EHg2-GnXYAUssYZ

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie