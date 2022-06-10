Pat the Baker and Irish Pride breadcrumbs recalled by FSAI

The batches of breadcrumbs that have been recalled. Source: FSAI

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for Pat the Baker and Irish Pride batches of breadcrumbs due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that supply the product.

Consumers are advised not to eat the following batches:

Pat the Baker Quality Bread Quality Crumb; pack size: 400g

Pat the Baker Breadcrumb; pack size: 5Kg

Irish Pride Bread Crumbs; pack size: 400g

Irish Pride Catering Bread Crumbs; pack size: 2Kg

The Food Safety Authority advises that symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, said the FSAI.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days, it advised.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the affected batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Caterers should not use batches mentioned above, said the FSAI.