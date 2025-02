FUNDING HAS BEEN approved, totalling €3.2m, for the redevelopment of Conradh na Gaeilge’s headquarters in Dublin city centre.

The protected structure, said to be the former meeting place of generations of Republican movements and Gaeilge advocates in Dublin in the 20th century, is to be developed as a central hub for the Irish language in the capital city.

Hosting Raidió Rí-Rá, Oireachtas na Gaeilge, Conradh na Gaeilge and Club Conradh – a pub which requires you to use your cúpla focail to stay for a pint – the site on Harcourt Street is a hotspot for Gaeilgeoirí around Dublin.

File image of the Conradh na Gaeilge building on Harcourt St in Dublin city in 2007. Alamy Alamy

Plans to re-open the site as a cultural hub, as well as the issuing of the grant, are in line with the Government’s national development plan. Permission has been approved for preliminary and planning work so that construction can begin following tenders in 2026.

The construction project will be overseen by the OPW, according to a statement. The announcement was made this evening at the Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Fheis in Wexford.

Minister for An Gaeltacht Dara Calleary has welcomed the funding approval as the headquarter provides a site for cultural facilities in Dublin. He said he hopes that the project will act as a blueprint for similar developments in other cities in Ireland.