A MAN AND a woman in their eighties who were found dead near the stairs of their home in Glounthaune, Co Cork earlier this week were remembered at their funeral mass today as being a “tremendous couple” who were “inseparable from each other.”

Foul play was ruled out out in relation to the deaths of Michael (Noel) O’Sullivan and his wife Ann.

The bodies of the couple were found at around 5pm on Monday by a relative.

Michael worked for many years at the GPO in Cork, whilst his wife was formerly of Irish Steel.

Fr Aidan Vaughan, who is a family friend, was the chief celebrant at the joint funeral mass for the pensioners at the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune today.

He said that the couple were so devoted to each other “that what you could say about one you could say about the other.”

“They were so close to one another. They were united in life. They are united in death. We pray indeed that they are reunited at the father’s home where he has called them.”

Fr Vaughan said that Michael and Ann had experienced so many good times together.

“There were happy times starting 52 years ago in Carrigtwohill when Ann and Michael got married. They got married on Ann’s birthday.”

Fr Vaughan noted that Michael and Ann were persons of deep faith who entrusted their lives to God.

“Ann was the driver but Michael was the navigator.”

He said that couple showed “love and kindness” to so many people over the course of their lives.

He added that Ann made the sacrifice to return to Glounthaune to take care of her elderly parents. However, she did not consider it to be a sacrifice but instead felt privileged to do so.

The mass was concelebrated by six priests. It was also attended by Bishop Emeritus John Buckley.

Offertory gifts included a Cork GAA jersey, a picture of the couple and a radio.

Glounthaune parish priest Fr Damien O’Mahony told mourners at the 1pm mass that Ann and Michael sent him a card and gift recently when he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his ordination.

He stated that he was very much touched by the gesture which was in keeping with the generosity of the couple.

Michael is survived by his sister Mary and is also “deeply regretted by Sylvia and his nieces Maureen and Yvonne.” He was predeceased by his sibling Bernie.

Ann is survived by her siblings Gerry and Jim and is “deeply regretted by Julie, her nieces Aoife, Bríona, Órla and Fíona and her nephews Eolan and Diarmaid.” She was predeceased by her brother Eolan.

A notice on Rip.ie adds that the couple “will be very sadly missed” by the Ryng and O’Sullivan families, their kind neighbours and friends. The couple were laid to rest at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Little Island.

Meanwhile, Glounthaune Community Association has joined the residents of Glounthaune Village in offering their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

In a post on social media, they said that the couple were known for their love for each other.

“They were a deeply religious and devoted couple, who lived a life guided by strong spiritual values. They had a deep love for the village and its community, and will be fondly remembered.”